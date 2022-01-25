A woman has been arrested in Coventry on suspicion of murder after a five-year-old boy was found dead.Full Article
Woman, 49, arrested for murder after five-year-old boy found dead in Coventry
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Police arrest woman on suspicion of murder following death of five-year-old boy
Tamworth Herald
The five-year-old child was found with serious injuries at an address in Coventry and was declared dead at the scene
-
Murder scene sealed off after death of boy, five, in Coventry
BBC News
-
Murder police quiz woman over five-year-old boy's death in Coventry
BBC Local News
-
Coventry boy murder probe: Ambulance service statement after death of five-year-old
Tamworth Herald
-
Woman arrested after death of boy, five
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Murder arrest after woman's body found in city flat
A man, 36, was held on suspicion of murder after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in Coventry
Tamworth Herald