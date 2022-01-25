Md. covid deaths have hit monthly record amid omicron surge
Published
With nearly a week left in January, the state already had logged 1,475 covid-related fatalities, highlighting the grim impact of the omicron wave.Full Article
Published
With nearly a week left in January, the state already had logged 1,475 covid-related fatalities, highlighting the grim impact of the omicron wave.Full Article
PRAGUE (AP) — The number of Czech citizens dying of COVID-19 has been steadily declining despite a recent record surge in..
US Reports More Than , 1 Million New Daily COVID-19 Cases, Amid Omicron Surge.
According to Johns Hopkins University,..