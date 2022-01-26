Omicron's new variant cousin, BA.2, has arrived in the US. But don't panic yet, experts say.
Cases of omicron BA.2 have been reported in at least four states – California, New Mexico, Texas and Washington – and on three other continents.
Experts say they have identified hundreds of cases of the new omicron strain in England already despite it being harder to spot
