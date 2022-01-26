Opinion: David Ortiz's Hall of Fame election muddles argument for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens
If David Ortiz is in the Hall of Fame - and Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens aren't -then those who were suspended for PED use are out, too.
Even well-deserving,Â newest Hall of Famer David Ortiz is shocked that Bonds and Clemens have not been chosen.
David Ortiz needed just one swing to power his way into baseball's Hall of Fame, narrowly punching his ticket to Cooperstown.