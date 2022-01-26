A musician accused of the murder of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod will face trial later this year.Full Article
Musician accused of murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod to face trial later this year
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Cody Ackland arrives at court for Bobbi-Anne McLeod hearing
Musician Cody Ackland, accused of the murder of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod, arrives at Plymouth Crown Court for a plea hearing...
ODN
Musician faces trial accused of murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod
A musician will face trial later this year accused of murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
Belfast Telegraph