Egypt beat Ivory Coast on penalties to reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a 0-0 draw.Full Article
Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a 0-0 draw.
Burkina Faso beat 10-man Gabon on penalties to reach the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-1 draw.