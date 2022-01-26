Official statisticians are to shake up the way they collect and widen how they present inflation data amid concerns that cost of living headlines fail to reflect the squeeze being felt by the worst off.Full Article
Food poverty campaigner Jack Monroe welcomes inflation data shake-up
