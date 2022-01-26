Elon Musk SpaceX rocket on collision course with moon
Published
Astronomers say that a rocket in space since 2015 is hurtling towards the moon where it will explode.Full Article
Published
Astronomers say that a rocket in space since 2015 is hurtling towards the moon where it will explode.Full Article
Astronomers tracking space junk predict it will crash into the moon in March, making it potentially the first bit of space junk to..
Astronomers have said that the rocket is now on track to hit the Moon in early March.