Covid: Face mask rules and Covid passes end in England
Published
The legal measures are dropped but some shoppers and commuters will still be asked to wear face coverings.Full Article
Published
The legal measures are dropped but some shoppers and commuters will still be asked to wear face coverings.Full Article
England's Plan B measures are to end from next Thursday, with mandatory face coverings in public places and Covid..
Prime minister Boris Johnson announced updates to Covid regulations as Plan B measure are set to expire. The work from home mandate..