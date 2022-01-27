Women's Ashes: Dropped catches hurt England as Australia take control of Test in Canberra
Published
Missed chances hurt England as Australia take control of the crucial Ashes Test on day one in Canberra.Full Article
Published
Missed chances hurt England as Australia take control of the crucial Ashes Test on day one in Canberra.Full Article
England saw a promising start slip through their fingers on the first day of the only Test of the women’s Ashes, with Meg..
Missed chances hurt England as Australia take control of the crucial Ashes Test on day one in Canberra.