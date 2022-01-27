Charanjit Singh, captain of 1964 Olympic gold winning hockey team, breathes his last at 90
Published
Captain of India's 1964 Olympic gold-winning Hockey team, Charanjit Singh breathed his last in his home in Una on Thursday aged 90.Full Article
The two-time Olympian was part of India`s glorious days. A charismatic halfback, Charanjit Singh had led the Indian team to a..