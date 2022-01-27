Ukraine crisis: Nord Stream 2 pipeline could be axed
Published
Germany and the US threaten the future of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine.Full Article
Published
Germany and the US threaten the future of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine.Full Article
Nord Stream 2 is a new gas pipeline which runs from Russia to Europe - but concerns about energy supplies are escalating amid..
Top U.S. officials met Monday with Russian officials in Geneva amid concerns of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The talks..