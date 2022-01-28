Tennessee school board defends ban of Holocaust novel Maus
Published
The Tennessee board objected to profanity, nudity and depictions of suicide in the graphic novel Maus.Full Article
Published
The Tennessee board objected to profanity, nudity and depictions of suicide in the graphic novel Maus.Full Article
"We simply do not believe that this work is an appropriate text for our students to study," the McMinn County Board of Education..
The 10-member McMinn County School Board voted unanimously earlier this month to remove the book over foul language and an image of..