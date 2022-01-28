The governor of West Virginia lifted up his dog, raised its backside in the air, and told the actress Bette Midler to "kiss her hiney!" - as bizarre scenes played out in the state's capitol building.Full Article
Governor raises dog's backside in air and tells Bette Midler to 'kiss her hiney!'
