'Son of Omicron': Victoria detects a 'handful' of COVID-19 sub-variant cases
Published
Victoria has detected a number of "son of Omicron cases" as NSW and Victoria have reported falls in coronavirus hospitalisations.Full Article
Published
Victoria has detected a number of "son of Omicron cases" as NSW and Victoria have reported falls in coronavirus hospitalisations.Full Article
The newest Covid Omicron variant has been detected in a "handful" of confirmed cases in Victoria, the state's Covid commander..