Peru bans Repsol director from leaving country after oil spill
Published
New estimates show that the oil spill was almost twice as big as previously thought. Repsol is facing a potential $34.5 million fine.Full Article
Published
New estimates show that the oil spill was almost twice as big as previously thought. Repsol is facing a potential $34.5 million fine.Full Article
An enormous oil spill from a Repsol tanker that was struck by waves following Tonga’s volcanic eruption, and which has affected..