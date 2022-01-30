Oman Defence Ministry Secretary-General, Air & Navy chief to visit India to strengthen ties
Oman is India's closest defence partner in the Gulf region and an important anchor for India's defence and strategic interestsFull Article
Secretary-General of Omani Defence ministry Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi will be in India from January 30 to February 3.