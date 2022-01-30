Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour: Report
Kanye West will have to be fully vaccinated if he wants to play concerts in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday.Full Article
The US rapper, who plans to tour Australia in March, has previously described getting vaccinated as "the mark of the beast".