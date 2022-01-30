Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about working with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Published
Before starring opposite Deepika Padukone in 'Gehraiyaan', Siddhant Chaturvedi worked with Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy'.Full Article
Published
Before starring opposite Deepika Padukone in 'Gehraiyaan', Siddhant Chaturvedi worked with Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy'.Full Article
Team 'Gehraiyaan' is out and about promoting the film that is all set to release on February 11 on an OTT platform. Deepika..
Deepika Padukone is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, 'Gehraiyaan'. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film also..