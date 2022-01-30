Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open final, collects record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title
Nadal went down two sets to his opponent, Russia's Daniil Medvedev, but managed to stage a comeback to snatch the record Gran Slam title.Full Article
Tennis fans celebrated Sunday after Rafael Nadal made tennis history in the land down under — capturing his record-setting 21st..
Rafael Nadal wins a record 21st Grand Slam men's singles title by fighting back from two sets down to beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev..