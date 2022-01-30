9 dead after 'chaotic' crash in Las Vegas; children among victims
Published
Police called a crash that killed 9 in Nevada a "chaotic event," adding that the age of those killed ranged from young children to middle-age adults.
Published
Police called a crash that killed 9 in Nevada a "chaotic event," adding that the age of those killed ranged from young children to middle-age adults.
Watch VideoNine people are dead after what officials described as a chaotic traffic collision in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon...