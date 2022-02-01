An 8-Year-Old Wrote a Book and Hid It on a Library Shelf. It’s a Hit.
Published
Dillon Helbig, a second-grader from Idaho, wrote an 81-page book about his “Crismis” adventures. Now other children want to write stories.Full Article
Published
Dillon Helbig, a second-grader from Idaho, wrote an 81-page book about his “Crismis” adventures. Now other children want to write stories.Full Article
Dillon Helbig, 8, wrote a book over winter break and slipped it onto a local library shelf in Boise, Idaho. After librarians found..