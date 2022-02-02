Pentagon to deploy 3,000 troops to Europe as tensions spike with Russia over Ukraine
The Pentagon will send 3,000 troops to Germany, Romania and Poland this week. President Joe Biden had put 8,500 troops on heightened alert last week.
