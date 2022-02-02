India to face England in U19 World Cup final after win over Australia
India's under-19 cricket team defeat Australia by 96 runs in their World Cup semi-final match in Antigua.Full Article
India's under-19 cricket team defeat Australia by 96 runs in their World Cup semi-final match in Antigua.
