Two roads diverged before the Conservative Party — and left Erin O'Toole stranded
Published
After news broke that a few dozen MPs were ready to trigger a challenge to his leadership, Erin O’Toole summoned the spirit of Robert Frost’s The Road Not Taken and told his fellow Conservatives that there were “two roads” available to the Conservative Party. Down one road, he said, was a party that would be “angry, negative, and extreme.” Down the other was a party of “inclusion, optimism, ideas and hope.”Full Article