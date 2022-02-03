India logs 1,72,433 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, active cases decline to 15,33,921

The death toll climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fresh fatalities, including 500 from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.Full Article
The total active Covid cases in the country has reached 15,33,921, which is 3.67 per cent of total cases. With 2,59,107 recoveries..
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 2,34,281 Covid cases and 893 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..