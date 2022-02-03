Sunak announces £350 of support for households to help pay energy bills
Published
The "vast majority" of households will receive £350 of help to take the "sting" out of rising energy bills, the chancellor has announced.Full Article
Published
The "vast majority" of households will receive £350 of help to take the "sting" out of rising energy bills, the chancellor has announced.Full Article
Energy bills will rise by £693 for many households, but Rishi Sunak has announced measures to help
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are set to agree upon a package of measures this week designed to ease the burden of incoming energy..