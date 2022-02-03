US raid in Syria kills top ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi
The raid took place in northwest Syria on Thursday, the same region where the previous leader of ISIS was killed by U.S. special forces in 2019.
President Biden said Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was dead following a U.S. operation in northwest Syria. “All Americans..
Watch VideoU.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria..