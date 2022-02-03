Winter Olympics are underway: US women's hockey star Brianna Decker taken off ice on stretcher
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olymipcs are underway -- even if the opening ceremony won't take place for another day. Here's the latest.
The United States women's hockey team beat Finland 5-2 on Thursday in Beijing, but star forward Brianna Decker went down with a leg..
