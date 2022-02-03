Jeff Bezos' superyacht won't fit through a historic bridge. So the town is dismantling it.
Published
The Dutch port city of Rotterdam will dismantle a historic bridge to allow room for Jeff Bezos' superyacht. Local residents aren't happy.
Published
The Dutch port city of Rotterdam will dismantle a historic bridge to allow room for Jeff Bezos' superyacht. Local residents aren't happy.
Rotterdam will dismantle a historic bridge so that a giant superyacht being built for Jeff Bezos in a local shipyard can pass..