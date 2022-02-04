Northern Ireland first minister resigns over post-Brexit trade rules
Paul Givan has announced his resignation in a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, prompting calls for early elections in the tense British province.Full Article
Resignation automatically removes Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill from her post under Stormont's powersharing rules