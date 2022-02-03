Afcon 2021: Egypt beat Cameroon on penalties to set up Senegal final
Published
Watch highlights as Egypt edge past hosts Cameroon in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw to set up an Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.Full Article
[CAF] Egypt are through to the final of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations after beating hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties at..