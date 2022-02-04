Train passengers will see 'big improvements' to timetables in the next two weeks, minister pledges
Published
Train passengers frustrated by emergency timetables will see "big improvements" in the next two weeks, it has been promised.Full Article
Published
Train passengers frustrated by emergency timetables will see "big improvements" in the next two weeks, it has been promised.Full Article
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has promised angry commuters that ‘big improvements’ in railway timetables are bound to take..