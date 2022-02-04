Car-flip farmer cleared of dangerous driving and criminal damage
Published
Robert Hooper said he felt "frightened and threatened" when he removed the Corsa from his property.Full Article
Published
Robert Hooper said he felt "frightened and threatened" when he removed the Corsa from his property.Full Article
A farmer who defended his home and property by flipping a car off his land has been cleared of dangerous driving and criminal..
BBC Local News: Tees -- Robert Hooper denies dangerous driving and criminal damage after the incident on his farm driveway.