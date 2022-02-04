'I had no right to overturn the election:' Mike Pence pushes back against Trump's claim
Published
The remarks Friday marked Pence's most forceful rebuttal of Trump to date. They come as the former vice president considers a 2024 run for president.
Published
The remarks Friday marked Pence's most forceful rebuttal of Trump to date. They come as the former vice president considers a 2024 run for president.
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday sharply rebuked former President Trump for suggesting he had the ability to overturn the..
Mike Pence issues his strongest rebuttal of Donald Trump's claim over 2021 election result.