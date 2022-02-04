Those COVID tests the government sent you might not work. Cold weather could be to blame.
Published
Millions of COVID tests are traveling across the nation, many through winter weather. Freezing temperatures could affect test results, experts say.
Published
Millions of COVID tests are traveling across the nation, many through winter weather. Freezing temperatures could affect test results, experts say.
The first free COVID-19 at-home test kits sent by the federal government have now started arriving in mailboxes across metro..