Shocking! Australia's head coach Justin Langer RESIGNS with immediate effect
Published
Justin Langer has stepped down from his position as head coach of Australia's cricket team ending weeks of speculation regarding his future.Full Article
Published
Justin Langer has stepped down from his position as head coach of Australia's cricket team ending weeks of speculation regarding his future.Full Article
Justin informed CA this morning he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect. The news was confirmed by..