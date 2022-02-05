Culture secretary Dorries insists 97% of Tory MPs are behind Boris Johnson
Nadine Dorries has insisted that 97% of Tory MPs are behind Boris Johnson as the prime minister was hit with a further call to resign.Full Article
The Culture Secretary was tasked with defending Johnson this morning after the Prime Minister was reportedly pictured holding a can..