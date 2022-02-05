Morocco: Rescuers get closer to boy trapped in well
Published
Rayan, the 5-year-old boy, is still trapped underground since he fell into a deep well on Tuesday. Rescuers say they have edged closer to reaching him.Full Article
Published
Rayan, the 5-year-old boy, is still trapped underground since he fell into a deep well on Tuesday. Rescuers say they have edged closer to reaching him.Full Article
Rescuers are inching closer to the boy they are attempting to save, in a rescue mission that has gripped the world over the last..