Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death near Manchester.Full Article
Four boys arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed to death near Manchester
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Four teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed to death
Daily Record
The young man was killed in a town near Manchester at around 9.30pm on Friday, February 4.
-
Dukinfield stabbing: Four teens arrested on suspicion of murder
BBC Local News
-
Four boys arrested in murder probe after man, 20, stabbed near Manchester
Belfast Telegraph