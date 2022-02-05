Where Fox News and Donald Trump Took Us
Published
Roger Ailes understood the appeal Mr. Trump had for Fox viewers. He didn’t foresee how together they would redefine the limits of political discourse.Full Article
Published
Roger Ailes understood the appeal Mr. Trump had for Fox viewers. He didn’t foresee how together they would redefine the limits of political discourse.Full Article
Miranda Devine is a New York Post columnist, writer, author, & a Fox News contributor. Miranda joins Mike to discuss cancel..
President Donald J Trump at the Save America Rally, Conroe, TX, 1/29/22. Thanks for watching FOX mulder NEWS ! Stay safe and God..