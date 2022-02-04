Five-year-old Moroccan boy rescued after four days trapped in well
Published
A five-year-old boy who spent four days trapped in a 32m (105ft) deep well has been rescued.Full Article
Published
A five-year-old boy who spent four days trapped in a 32m (105ft) deep well has been rescued.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Moroccan royal palace said Saturday that a 5-year-old boy who was trapped in a deep well for four days has..
Moroccan rescuers have pulled a 5-year-old boy out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days but the country's king says..