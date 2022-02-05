The Queen has used her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation to back the Duchess of Cornwall as Queen Camilla.Full Article
Queen reveals 'sincere wish' that Camilla becomes 'queen consort' when Charles is king
Royals Report: Queen marks historic milestone, offers gesture to Camilla
Queen Elizabeth marked the historic milestone of 70 years on the British throne, and said it's her "sincere..
Queen backs Camilla to be Queen Consort on Jubilee - BBC News
The Queen has said she wants Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.
Why Camilla's booming popularity is bad news for Meghan, Harry and Andrew
