Singer Lata Mangeshkar - the 'Nightingale of India' - dies
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bhagyashree fondly reminisces Lata Mangeshkar
IndiaTimes
The country is mourning the demise of the Nightingale of India, who has left behind a plethora of iconic songs and priceless..
-
Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92
Mid-Day
-
Indian singer and cultural icon Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92
Deutsche Welle
-
Lata Mangeshkar: India singing legend dies at 92
BBC News
-
Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92
Deutsche Welle
Advertisement
More coverage
-
Lata Mangeshkar, India’s nightingale, dies at 92
Indian Express
-
Sonia Gandhi prays for Lata Mangeshkar
IndiaTimes