Queen Elizabeth backs 'Queen Consort' title for Camilla
The queen is celebrating her 70th anniversary on the throne on Sunday and made her "sincere wish" known in a message released to mark the occasion.Full Article
Consorts have played influential roles throughout the history of the monarchy despite holding no formal constitutional position
The Queen expressed her "sincere wish" that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.