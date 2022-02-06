Kamila Valieva dazzles as Russian team surges past the U.S. in figure skating
Karen Chen and Vincent Zhou could not maintain Team USA's lead, but the Americans are still well-positioned to win a team medal.
Russian 15-year-old Kamila Valieva tops the women's single skating programme during the team competition with a sensational debut..
Kamila Valieva of Russia had the highest score of the night, helping her team eclipse the United States, which had been in first..