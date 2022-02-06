Senegal win first ever African Cup of Nations title after beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties in final
Senegal have won the African Cup of Nations for the first time, beating Egypt on penalties after a goalless draw.Full Article
Sadio Mane made up for a first-half penalty miss by converting the winning spot-kick in a shoot-out as Senegal defeated Egypt to..
[CAF] Senegal faces Egypt this Sunday at Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, as the 33rd edition of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations,..