Olympics 2022 live updates: Mikaela Shiffrin to make Beijing Games debut in giant slalom
Published
Team USA won its first two medals of the 2022 Beijing Games on Sunday, both silvers. On Monday, Mikaela Shiffrin, one of its stars, makes her debut.
Published
Team USA won its first two medals of the 2022 Beijing Games on Sunday, both silvers. On Monday, Mikaela Shiffrin, one of its stars, makes her debut.
Shiffrin, known as the reigning queen of the slopes, fell in her first run in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics. It was the..