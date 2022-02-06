Olympics 2022 live updates: Mikaela Shiffrin to make Beijing Games debut in giant slalom

Olympics 2022 live updates: Mikaela Shiffrin to make Beijing Games debut in giant slalom

USATODAY.com

Published

Team USA won its first two medals of the 2022 Beijing Games on Sunday, both silvers. On Monday, Mikaela Shiffrin, one of its stars, makes her debut.

Full Article