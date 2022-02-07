New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas after playing in Pro Bowl
Saints star Alvin Kamara was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was taken into custody after playing in the Pro Bowl.
New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara was arrested for Battery in Las Vegas after allegedly beating someone up in a nightclub..
