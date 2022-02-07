Canada: Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests
Published
Thousands of protesters against vaccine mandates and other restrictions have descended on Canada's capital in what the police chief has likened to a 'siege'.Full Article
Published
Thousands of protesters against vaccine mandates and other restrictions have descended on Canada's capital in what the police chief has likened to a 'siege'.Full Article
While Trudeau is claiming hate and violence from Freedom Convoy protestors, to the point he just declared a State of Emergency in..
Thousands of protesters descended in Ottawa over the weekend. Ottawa's mayor said that the situation was 'completely out of..